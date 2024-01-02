NewsBytes Exclusive: Who will star alongside Dev in 'Khadaan'

'Khadaan' is slated for 2024 release

Bengali cinema witnessed a lucrative 2023 in terms of content and commercially viable movies. As the world welcomed a new year, superstar Dev announced his next project Khadaan on Monday. The makers shared a motion poster and revealed it'll be released in 2024. While fans wait eagerly to watch the resurgence of Dev's mass avatar, a little birdie spilled some exclusive beans to NewsBytes.

Exclusive: Director, genre, and cast details

As per our industry source, the film will star Idhika Paul of Priyotoma fame as the female lead. The movie will be helmed by a relatively new director, Sujit Riino Dutta (City of Jackals). When inquired about the project's cinematic treatment, the source stated, "It will be a pure massy commercial avatar with action sequences and dance numbers, et al."

Dev's upcoming films in 2024

The Challenge actor is one of the most commercially viable superstars in West Bengal. He has carved his niche between both commercial and art cinema. The mass belts are eagerly waiting for the return of his larger-than-life avatar and the upcoming actioner promises the same. The year 2024 seems packed as Dev is set to star in Srijit Mukherji's Tekka, too.

