Janhvi-Khushi set sibling goals in 'Koffee With Karan's new promo

1/7

Entertainment 2 min read

Janhvi-Khushi set sibling goals in 'Koffee With Karan's new promo

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:05 pm Jan 02, 202401:05 pm

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's 'Koffee With Karan' episode will premiere on Thursday

Wondering who the hottest sibling duo is in Bollywood? It's none other than sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. The latest promo video of their upcoming Koffee With Karan﻿ episode is proof of that. The makers of the show released a new video on Tuesday where the sisters were asked to check five things that they do, and here's what they had to say.

2/7

Why does this story matter?

Janhvi and Khushi are the latest celebrity guests to grace filmmaker Karan Johar's couch on Koffee With Karan 8. While Janhvi is not new to the couch, Khushi will be marking her debut on the celebrity chat show. In the previous seasons of the talk show, Janhvi has appeared with her actor-brother Arjun Kapoor, and colleague-friend Sara Ali Khan.

3/7

Regular pilates sessions to 'desi khana' every day: Janhvi-Khushi's checklist

In the new video from the upcoming episode, which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday, the Kapoor sisters gave a checklist of things they do. They were asked a total of five things, including if they regularly attend pilates sessions, and whether they eat desi khana once a week or not. The sisters also revealed if they steal each other's clothes.

4/7

Watch them ticking off the boxes here

Instagram Post A post shared by disneyplushotstar on January 2, 2024 at 12:27 pm IST

5/7

Earlier: Janhvi's slip-up about rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

The first promo from the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan was dropped on Monday. While it showed glimpses of the sibling duo's fun at the show, it also gave a sneak peek into Janhvi's oops moment. She had a slip-up moment about her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, when Johar asked her to name three people she had on her speed dial list.

6/7

What's next for the sisters, professionally?

Janhvi was last seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. She is now gearing up for Devara: Part 1, the poster of which was released on Monday. The title features Jr. NTR in the leading role along with Saif Ali Khan. Khushi, on the other hand, made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's The Archies, which was released on Netflix in December.

7/7

Poll Are you excited about the episode featuring the Kapoor sisters?