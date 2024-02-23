TV presenter Jesse Baird reportedly killed by police officer

TV presenter Jesse Baird and partner get killed; policeman charged

What's the story A 28-year-old police officer, Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon, has been charged with two counts of murder related to the disappearance of Australian TV personality Jesse Baird and his partner, Luke Davies. Lamarre-Condon turned himself in to Sydney police after the couple's bloodied belongings were discovered in a dumpster. Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty stated that the families of Baird and Davies are "devastated by the news" and authorities believe there is enough evidence to move forward with the charges.

Lamarre-Condon was Baird's ex-partner: Report

Investigators found a bullet that matched Lamarre-Condon's service gun at the crime scene, along with a significant amount of blood. Authorities claimed that Lamarre-Condon killed the couple at Baird's home on Monday and rented a white van to dispose of their bodies. Neighbors reportedly heard an argument that morning and the white van was later located in Newcastle, Australia. Multiple media outlets reported that Lamarre-Condon was Baird's ex-partner. The bodies of both men have not been found yet.

More about Baird and Lamarre-Condon's respective careers

Baird was a TV presenter and red carpet reporter for Australian Network 10, appearing on the network's morning show, Studio 10, which was canceled in December. His partner, Davies, has not been identified in terms of profession or background. Lamarre-Condon, who joined the police force in 2019, was previously a celebrity blogger. Superintendent Doherty stressed the importance of finding the bodies to determine the cause of death and provide answers for the grieving families.