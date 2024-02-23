'Article 370' is a film that shows the political happenings behind removal of J&K's special status

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

What's the story The abrogation of Article 370 is a significant event in India's modern-day history. Aditya Dhar's latest production venture, Article 370, was dropped a few months before the General Elections. While Dhar has called it a coincidence, and many may argue about the timing, here's a film that gives you a factual insight into how the article was abrogated along with fictionalized action scenes.

Just as Dhar's previous film, Uri: The Surgical Strike, gave us a glimpse into how the surgical strike was planned and executed against Pakistan, Article 370 also rides on the same idea. It takes us through the strategic planning that went on at Raisina Hills and also on the ground with the forces in J&K before the bill was passed in Rajya Sabha.

The events that led to the special status' scrapping

It follows events between 2016 and 2019, starting from Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani's killing, followed by deadly unrest in the Valley. Zuni, an intelligence field officer, who kills Wani, is suspended and sent to Delhi. Meanwhile, Rajeshwari, joint-secretary at the PMO, appoints Zuni as NIA head. The two women spearhead the process of abrogation - Zuni in Kashmir and Rajeshari at the PMO.

Yami Gautam Dhar, Priya Mani are in their best elements

While Yami Gautam Dhar plays the NIA head and is involved in the ground action, Priya Mani essays Rajeshwari, who figures out the loophole that helps in scrapping J&K's special status. It's refreshing to see that the two key fictionalized characters are portrayed by them and not given to the men, which you'd see otherwise in the movies. Also, they're brilliant on the screen.

A film that is supported equally by the entire cast

Article 370 doesn't have big names in the cast, but it sure has commendable performers. The supporting cast includes Kiran Karmarkar, Arun Govil, Skand Thakur, Raj Zutshi, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Sumit Kaul, Ashwini Koul, and others. Karmarkar is particularly good as home minister but Govil, as the PM, barely has any dialogues. Nonetheless, every actor has played their part well.

It's factual but also fictionalized

It's mostly true to the facts but it's also fictionalized - it's a movie, after all! The killing of Wani in an anti-insurgency operation, the house arrest of Kashmir's political figures, and the passing of the bill were shown correctly. But some incidents, like the tying of Kashmiri youth to a jeep, were fictionalized here, and so were the names of all prominent leaders.

Patriotic but not jingoistic

Without a doubt, it runs high on patriotism but it nowhere crosses over to become jingoistic. The dialogues are well-written, especially Gautam Dhar's monologue where she explains Kashmir's billion-dollar economic conflict, further calling the violent situation in the Valley a "lost case." The writers must also be credited for explaining the legalities behind the abrogation in a simpler way for the audience to understand.

'Article 370' v/s 'Uri' comparisons bound to cross your mind

Unfortunately, Article 370's biggest competitor is Uri: The Surgical Strike, which was helmed by Dhar. From action sequences to emotionally challenging scenes and also the BGM, Uri is a clear winner between the two. Article 370 has decent action and a background score that adds to building up the tension, too, but it still isn't better than what we've already seen in Uri.

Verdict: It deserves to be watched

The common opinion about it is that it's a propaganda film. I'd say it's worth watching for the filmmaking and performances. The build-up in the first half led to a slow second half, but still, it will keep you hooked. Siddharth Vasani's cinematography has captured the essence of the Valley and Aditya Suhas Jambhale's direction is praise-worthy. Verdict: 3 out of 5 stars.