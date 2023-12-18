'Bigg Boss 17': 'Stop Defaming Munawar' trends in comedian's support

1/8

Entertainment 3 min read

'Bigg Boss 17': 'Stop Defaming Munawar' trends in comedian's support

By Isha Sharma 10:54 am Dec 18, 202310:54 am

Ayesha Khan has entered 'Bigg Boss 17' as a wild card contestant

The 17th season of Bigg Boss﻿ is halfway through and still has many explosive surprises up its sleeve. On Sunday, the makers invited Ayesha Khan into the house, who happens to be contestant-comedian Munawar Faruqui's alleged ex-girlfriend. Khan accused him of "two-timing" her and his present girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi, and now, Faruqui's fans believe that this is a "conspiracy" to "destroy Faruqui's game."

2/8

Take a look at the heated conversation between the duo

3/8

Fans believe targeting Faruqui's personal life is wrong

Since Sunday night, Faruqui's fans have been supporting him on X and bashing the makers of Bigg Boss as well as the network, Colors TV. A tweet in his defense said, "Munawar knows the circumstances of these Reality Shows. He will be Back with a Day or Two," while another concurred, "STAY STRONG CHAMP...Your Cult Janta is always here for you no matter what."

4/8

Here's another tweet in Faruqui's defense

5/8

Aly Goni, Abhishek Malhan have also supported him

Celebrities and ex-Bigg Boss contestants Aly Goni and Abishek Malhan have also stepped forward to support Faruqui. Goni tweeted, "BB people sending someone like this and try to destroy ur image. It's his personal life. Sad." Malhan, on the other hand, wrote, "The worst you could do to bring someone down is target their personal life. It's entertainment according to the makers."

6/8

Earlier, Khan revealed why she is going to 'BB'

Khan earlier spoke to India Today about joining BB as a wild card entry. "I am not stupid that I would go against his massive fanbase, which has already given me so much hate. I am just going to bring out the truth." She further added, "He has broken my trust. He kept me hooked while he was involved with other women."

7/8

These are her complaints against the comedian

Khan also leveled allegations against Faruqui, "He asked me out. While we were not committed, things were happening between us. Now he is lying on national television about his dating life." "Why will anyone pay you to put up a fake personality? So, it is their right to take measures to bring out the reality." She hinted that there are "other women involved," too.

8/8

Know a bit about Khan, her work

Khan goes by @ayeshaakhan_official on Instagram﻿, where she is followed by 2.2M people. Her feed teems with her photoshoots and dance videos, and in one of her older photos, she shared snippets from a film/TV show's sets, informing about her work as an AD on the project. She has collaborated with CaratLane Jewelry as an influencer and has featured in the Telugu film Mukhachitram.