Australia: Former childcare worker booked for sexually abusing 91 children

World

Australia: Former childcare worker booked for sexually abusing 91 children

Written by Ayushi Goswami August 01, 2023 | 12:59 pm 2 min read

The crimes happened between 2007 and 2022

A former childcare worker in Australia has been booked for more than 1,600 child abuse offenses against 91 minor girls, AFP reported. According to the police, this is one of the country's "most horrific" child sex abuse cases. The crimes were reportedly committed over a period of 15 years, from 2007 to 2022, at 10 learning centers in Sydney, Brisbane, and abroad, too.

Accused charged with 1,623 offenses

The 45-year-old accused has reportedly been charged with 1,623 child abuse offenses, including 136 counts of rape and 110 counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10. He was arrested in August 2022 from Brisbane when the police discovered a hard disk containing child abuse material. The police said the culprit targeted "pre-pubescent girls," some of whom are now aged over 18.

87 victims are Australian

Out of the 91 victims, 87 identified were from Australia, while four other unidentified children were allegedly assaulted overseas between 2013 and 2014. Officials seized the accused's electronic devices that had more than 4,000 pornographic photos and videos. Reportedly, some of the footage was first discovered in 2014 on the dark web. It was posted on an international victim identification database without leads.

Culprit to face court on August 21

The police said they were working with international crime agencies to identify four overseas victims. "This is a distressing time for families, carers, and the community broadly," said Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Justine Gough. "There is not much solace I can give parents and children who have been identified," she added. The accused will face court in Queensland on August 21.

Share this timeline