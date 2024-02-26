'Gaami' showreel trailer to be unveiled on Thursday

'Gaami' makers to unveil trailer in PCX format; record created

By Aikantik Bag 11:00 am Feb 26, 202411:00 am

What's the story Gaami is set to be the Telugu film industry's newest offering on celluloid, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film. The Vishwak Sen starrer has been in the buzz ahead of its March 8 release. Before its premiere, the makers revealed on Monday that the movie's showreel trailer will be launched in PCX format.

Next Article

Trailer

More about the film

The makers stated, "Get ready to experience the intimate saga at the Grandest Scale #GaamiShowreelTrailer is the first ever trailer to be launched in the PCX format." It was also revealed that the launch will take place on Thursday, at PCX Screen, Prasads. The Vidhyadhar Kagita directorial stars Chandini Chowdary, MG Abhinaya, Harika Pedada, and Mohammed Samad, among others.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post