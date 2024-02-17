Anjana Bhowmick passed away at a private hospital in Kolkata

'Chowringhee' actor Anjana Bhowmick (79) dies after prolonged illness

What's the story Renowned veteran Bengali actor Anjana Bhowmick breathed her last on Saturday after a long battle with a prolonged illness. She was 79. According to reports, she was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Friday due to respiratory complications. Bhowmick is survived by her two daughters, Nilanjana Sengupta and Chandana Sharma. Her elder daughter, Nilanjana, is married to popular Indian actor Jisshu Sengupta.

Bhowmick was suffering from age-related issues

For the past several months, the veteran actor had not been keeping well due to age-related issues and had also been bedridden. Her daughters had been taking care of her during this period. She was born in Cooch Behar or Koch Bihar (in Bengali) in West Bengal on December 30, 1944, as Arati Bhowmick. Affectionately known as Babli, she was the daughter of the late actor Bibhutibhushan Bhowmick.

A look at her glorious career

Bhowmick began her film career with the 1964 film Anustup Chhanda. She was paired opposite legendary actor Uttam Kumar in numerous films such as Kokhono Megh, Chowringhee, Nayika Sangbad, Raj Drohi, and Roudro Chhaya. She also appeared with Soumitra Chattopadhyay in Mahashweta. Throughout her career, Bhowmick left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. Both her daughters followed in their mother's footsteps and pursued acting.

Director Srijit Mukherji pays tribute to veteran actor

Bhowmick's demise is being condoled by celebrities across the industry, including acclaimed filmmaker Srijit Mukherji. The Dawshom Awbotaar director remembered his "my favorite actress from the Golden Age" in an emotional post on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Her spontaneity and timing was exemplary and her chemistry with Uttam Kumar was the finest," wrote Mukherji.

When Mukherji captured Bhowmick's beautiful moment with daughter, granddaughter

Back in 2018, Mukherji shared a rare image of Bhowmick along with her daughter Nilanjana and granddaughter Sara Sengupta on social media. The picture wasn't only special because it featured three generations of a family but also because they were together watching Uma, a Bengali film with Jisshu and Sara in the lead. The real-life father-daughter duo played a father and his daughter in the movie, which was directed by Mukherji. It marked Sara's acting debut.