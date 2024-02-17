Suhani Bhatnagar played young Babita Phogat's role in 'Dangal'

'Dangal' actor Suhani Bhatnagar (19) dies of fluid retention: Report

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:50 pm Feb 17, 202402:50 pm

What's the story In a piece of tragic news, actor Suhani Bhatnagar, best known for her portrayal of a young Babita Phogat in Dangal (2016) alongside Aamir Khan, passed away on Saturday. She was only 19. Bhatnagar was reportedly admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, a few days ago. She was hospitalized due to the side effects of certain medications that led to the accumulation of fluid in her body.

About her funeral

Bhatnagar's funeral to be held in Faridabad

As per reports, Bhatnagar earlier suffered a fracture in her leg following an accident. She was prescribed medicines for her recovery that led to her body retaining fluid, ultimately resulting in her untimely death. Her final rites will be held at the Ajronda crematorium in Sector-15, Faridabad, Haryana. Bhatnagar has appeared in numerous television ads and received high praise for her performance in Dangal.

On acting front

Bhatnagar wished to return to acting after completing education

After gaining fame with Dangal, Bhatnagar was offered various film roles, but she chose to focus on her education instead. In multiple interviews, she had expressed her intention to return to acting after completing her studies. She wasn't very active on Instagram, with her last post dating back to November 2021. Her account has 20.9K followers, where she had shared photos with her Dangal co-stars.

Her character in 'Dangal'

More about Bhatnagar's role in 'Dangal'

Bhatnagar was roped alongside Zaira Wasim to play the younger versions of the Phogat sisters and wrestlers, Babita and Geeta, respectively. The older versions of Geeta and Babita were played by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. While Khan played their father, Mahavir Singh Phogat, Sakshi Tanwar was seen as their mother, Daya Shobha Kaur. Directed and co-written by Nitesh Tiwari, the sports biopic is currently the highest-grossing movie in Indian cinema.

Condolences

Fans express shock at Bhatnagar's untimely death

Soon after news of Bhatnagar's death surfaced, social media users expressed their shock at her untimely demise. "Rest in peace strong soul. We love you... always in our hearts (sic)," commented a user on one of her Instagram posts, while many others also shared condolences for the young actor. So far, no official statement has been issued by Bhatnagar's family.

About medical condition

What is fluid retention?

According to the health website Medical News Today, fluid or water retention can occur when a person's body is unable to balance healthy fluid levels in tissues. Fluid retention can also occur due to serious health issues, including cardiovascular or kidney diseases. Swelling and discomfort have been listed as some of its symptoms. Also known as edema, it can affect any body part. Some experts say it could be life-threatening in some cases.