What's the story Vidyut Jammwal is a bonafide action hero in Bollywood and the actor's films only have action sequences as their USP. The movies are weak in their plot and storytelling and the recently released Crakk is no exception. The movie experienced an okayish opening weekend and is locking horns with Yami Gautam Dhar's Article 370 at the box office.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aditya Datt directorial earned Rs. 2.4 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 8.8 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews from critics and aims for stability to survive at the box office. The cast includes Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson, among others. The project is bankrolled by Jammwal.

