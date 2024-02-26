Hollywood actor Kenneth Mitchell has passed away

Marvel actor Kenneth Mitchell (49) dies after 6-year ALS battle

What's the story Canadian actor Kenneth Mitchell—known for his work in Captain Marvel and Star Trek: Discovery—passed away on Saturday. The news was shared on his Instagram account on Sunday (local time). Mitchell, 49, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2018 and regularly shared updates about the disease via social media. He is survived by his wife-actor Susan May Pratt and their two children.

But first, what is ALS?

Per Mayo Clinic, "Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. ALS causes loss of muscle control. The disease gets worse over time." "The exact cause is [unknown]. A small number of cases are inherited. ALS often begins with muscle twitching and weakness in an arm or leg, trouble swallowing or slurred speech."

His family shared obituary on Instagram

The family's statement on Instagram read, "With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son, and dear friend." "His life is a shining example of how full one can be when you live with love, compassion, humor, inclusion, and community. Ken was an inspirational work of art to all the hearts he touched," it added.

He had been in industry since 2000

Mitchell was born in November 1974 in Canada and reportedly scored his first acting credit in the short film No Man's Land in 2000. He then appeared in projects such as Leap Years (2001) and Meteor (2009), among others. Mitchell was last seen in the series The Old Man (three episodes), where he played a character named Joe.

Claim to fame: Projects that brought him success

On Star Trek: Discovery, Mitchell portrayed Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha, and Tenavik, and Aurellio, in addition to voicing multiple characters in an episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks. He also garnered the limelight for essaying Carol Danvers's father in Captain Marvel and a hockey player in Miracle. Some of his other notable credits include Switched at Birth, Ghost Whisperer, and The Astronaut Wives Club.

Mitchell on being diagnosed with ALS, its challenges

The Hollywood actor once spoke to PEOPLE about his condition, revealing, "The moment they told us it was ALS, it was like I was in my own movie. That's what it felt like, like I was watching that scene where someone is being told that they have a terminal illness." "It was just complete disbelief, a shock." Mitchell started using a wheelchair in 2019.