By Tanvi Gupta 08:36 pm Feb 17, 2024

What's the story Acclaimed French director Luc Besson is gearing up to helm a big-budget adaptation of Bram Stoker's novel Dracula, Deadline reported. Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award winner Caleb Landry Jones and two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz have been roped in for the project. While the budget for this European film is expected to be substantial, it will not exceed the scale of Besson's previous venture, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017).

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Stoker's Dracula is a literary masterpiece published in 1897. The characters, such as Count Dracula and Abraham Van Helsing, have become archetypal figures in popular culture. The novel has seen over 30 film adaptations, permeating various forms of media. The character of Count Dracula first made its feature film debut in Károly Lajthay's 1921 Hungarian silent film, Drakula halála. Subsequent portrayals by Béla Lugosi and Christopher Lee solidified the character's cinematic legacy.

Details

Origin story and gothic romance in Besson's upcoming film

Besson's version of the vampire tale will reportedly dive into the origin story of Prince Vladimir, who renounces God and transforms into a vampire after losing his wife. The script features a gothic romance between Vladimir and his wife, along with grand and visually stunning set pieces. Landry Jones will portray Dracula, while Waltz's role remains unconfirmed. Negotiations are ongoing with other prominent actors for key roles in the film.

Collaborations

Besson's previous collaboration with Landry Jones in 'Dogman'

Known for portraying Banshee in X-Men: First Class (2011), Landry Jones previously joined forces with Besson for the 2023 Venice Film Festival selection, Dogman. The film delves into the life of a tormented outcast. Meanwhile, apart from Dracula, Besson is concurrently in post-production for his experimental film June And John, featuring newcomers Luke Stanton Eddy and Matilda Price. This film was reportedly conceived and filmed during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Controversy

Scandal: Besson's comeback with 'Dogman'

Dogman marked a comeback for Besson, renowned for classics like The Big Blue (1988), Leon (1994), and The Fifth Element (1997). For those unaware, the filmmaker faced sexual misconduct allegations in 2018 from Sand Van Roy, an actor in his 2017 film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. Besson consistently denied any wrongdoing and was ultimately cleared of all charges last year by France's highest court.