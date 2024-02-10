Sophie Turner and Kit Harington have reunited for 'The Dreadful'

Sophie Turner, Kit Harington reunite for gothic horror 'The Dreadful'

By Isha Sharma 07:19 pm Feb 10, 202407:19 pm

What's the story Game of Thrones nerds, your prayers have been answered. GoT stars Sophie Turner and Kit Harington are reuniting, but this time far away from Westeros. They will be seen in the upcoming gothic horror film The Dreadful, helmed by Natasha Kermani of Lucky and V/H/S/85 fame. Per Deadline, the exciting project will be introduced at the European Film Market (EFM) by UTA Independent Film Group and Film Bridge International.

Next Article

Plot

'The Dreadful's plot and production team

Set during the Wars of the Roses, The Dreadful will reportedly follow Anne (Turner) and her mother-in-law Morwen as they endure a secluded life on society's fringes. However, the twist in the tale occurs when a mysterious man from their past (Harington) reappears, triggering events that alter Anne's life. Producers include Turner, Luke Daniels of Redwire Pictures/Tunnel, Patrick Muldoon and Patrick Hibler from Storyboard Media, Lucas Jarach, and Greg Lauritano under his Black Magic banner.

Life after 'GoT'

Turner and Harington's work post 'GOT'

Turner and Harington appeared in all eight seasons of the fantasy epic drama Game of Thrones, where they played Sansa Stark and Jon Snow, respectively. Ever since the show wrapped up in 2019, Turner appeared in a cameo in Netflix's Do Revenge and Max's crime drama The Staircase, while Harington starred in Apple's Extrapolations and Marvel's Eternals, among others. Harington is also set to star in a GoT spinoff based on Snow's life.

Harington-Turner's bond

Love Turner to my very bones, said Harington earlier

At 2019's ACE Comic-Con, Harington spoke about his bond with Turner. He said, "I love that girl (Turner) to my very bones." "The thing about [Turner], [Maisie Williams], [Isaac Hempstead Wright], and me is that we were together for so long. [Richard Madden] was definitely in that too. We became like actual siblings, we would literally fight each other. We have a very sibling relationship." On GoT, Williams played Arya, while Hempstead Wright and Madden essayed Bran and Robb, respectively.

Kermani's career

A look at Kermani's career and past projects

Kermani's repertoire is filled with audacious, experimental choices. An Iranian-American writer and filmmaker, she is the co-founder of independent production company Illium Pictures. Her 2020 film Lucky was about a woman threatened by a dangerous figure, while her 2017 project The Imitation Girl circled a mysterious woman who materializes out of nowhere and realizes she has a twin. She is also a violinist and has played with local bands.