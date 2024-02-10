'Jab We Met' was released in October 2007

'Jab We Met's Geet-Aditya returning to theaters this Valentine's Day

What's the story Get ready for a trip down memory lane!﻿ Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday announced the theatrical re-release of her iconic 2007 movie, Jab We Met, ahead of Valentine's Day! The beloved romantic comedy, helmed by Imtiaz Ali and co-starring Shahid Kapoor, will be part of PVR INOX's Valentine's Film Festival until February 15. She shared a nostalgic video on Instagram featuring some of her character Geet's unforgettable scenes, captioning it, "Never gets old... by god."

Context

Why does this story matter?

National cinema chain PVR INOX has announced that it will run the Valentine's Film Festival across India. As part of the festival, the chain has re-released over 25 classic romantic movies, which will run in theaters until February 15. Besides Jab We Met, several other hits, including Titanic, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Sita Ramam, Veer Zaara, Mohabbatein, and Pyaar Ka Punchnama, have also been re-released in 75 cities, including New Delhi and Mumbai. Tickets are priced from Rs. 112 onward.

About 'Jab We Met'

'Jab We Met' was major critical and commercial success

Originally released in 2007, Jab We Met was a massive hit, earning critical acclaim and commercial success. The film, which also starred Dara Singh, Saumya Tandon, Tarun Arora, and Pavan Malhotra, showcased Kapoor Khan's versatility as an actor, with her portrayal of Geet becoming a pop culture phenomenon. Fans can now relive the magic of this romantic classic as it joins other love stories in theaters across the nation during the Valentine's Film Festival.

Previous release

'Jab We Met' was re-released in 2023

Nearly 16 years after its initial release, Jab We Met was re-released in cinema halls ahead of Valentine's Day in 2023, too. This year marks the second consecutive time that it is being re-released on this special occasion. As per an ETimes report, Shemaroo's owner Ketan Maru last year claimed that many theaters ran houseful shows. "The 'houseful' board in many plexes was a sight to behold," Maru said in the interview.

'Jab We Met' v/s 'TBMAUJ'

It's going to be an interesting box-office battle

Meanwhile, Kapoor will be fighting at the box office with his own previous release. His latest film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring him opposite Kriti Sanon, is already seeking to benefit from the Valentine's Day rush. This will now be competing with his 2007 romantic comedy film Jab We Met. It will be interesting to see which Kapoor movie will perform better.

Kapoor Khan's work front

Look at Kapoor Khan's recent projects and upcoming films

Kapoor Khan was last seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's film Jaane Jaan. The title, which also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, marked her successful entry into the digital space. Her next project is Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders, which also marks her maiden production venture. It has already received positive reviews at the MAMI Film Festival and BFI London Film Festival. She is also working on The Crew alongside Sanon and Tabu.