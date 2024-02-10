'Naa Saami Ranga' will soon stream on Disney+ Hotstar

Nagarjuna's 'Naa Saami Ranga' to soon premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

By Isha Sharma 06:08 pm Feb 10, 202406:08 pm

What's the story Telugu superstar ﻿Akkineni Nagarjuna's latest project, Naa Saami Ranga, was released theatrically on January 14. Now, after completing its theatrical outing successfully, the film is gearing up for its OTT premiere on February 17 on Disney+ Hotstar. This rural drama, a Telugu adaptation of the 2019 Malayalam movie Porinju Mariam Jose, has been a game-changer for Nagarjuna, winning over audiences on his home turf: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It was directed by choreographer-turned-director Vijay Binni in his directorial debut.

Next Article

Twitter Post

Take a look at the announcement

Cast and plot

Star-studded cast and plot details

Naa Saami Ranga also features Allari Naresh, Ashika Ranganath, Raj Tarun, Nassar, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Rukshar Dhillon. Produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under the Srinivasa Silver Screen banner, the film's music was composed by Academy Award recipient MM Keeravani. IMDb describes NSR as follows, "The lives of two brothers from a humble background in a village get wrecked by evil-minded people from an affluent family. Can the protagonist overcome the complicated scenarios and lead a happy life with his loved ones?"

Nagarjuna on the film

Here's what Nagarjuna earlier said about 'NSR'

Last month, Nagarjuna opened up on why he signed the project. "As a viewer, all elements appealed to me. It has endearing friendship, love, sacrifice, and faith. It is a profoundly moving story with human emotions. It is a must-watch for those who love family bonding during [Sankranti]." Underlining the title's worth, he added, "We took the title from one of my father's (late Akkineni Nageswara Rao) old songs. [It] perfectly sits to tell a compelling story on the screen."

Nagarjuna's upcoming projects

Nagarjuna's work slate: 'DNS' and 'Love Action Romance'

Up next, Nagarjuna will feature in a pivotal role in Dhanush's upcoming film DNS (tentative title), which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. It will be directed by Sekhar Kammula. In addition, he is gearing up for his 100th venture, Love Action Romance, a film produced by KE Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green and helmed by an unconfirmed Tamil director. The latter will reportedly clash with Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara, a big-budget socio-fantasy flick.

Sankranti clashes

'Naa Saami Ranga' clashed with multiple movies on Sankranti

Since Makara Sankranti/Pongal is a major festival across India, especially in the southern states, numerous filmmakers lock this slot to release their films. This year, some of the major South Indian movies that were released during this period were Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Dhanush's Captain Miller, Teja Sajja's HanuMan, and Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan, among others. Of these, HanuMan has emerged as the most successful film at the box office.