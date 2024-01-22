'SSMB29': SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu's tentative filming date out

'SSMB29' is currently in pre-production stage

Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently basking in the glory of Guntur Kaaram's box office success. The movie has already surpassed the Rs. 100 crore mark domestically and is marching toward newer records. The actor's next project with SS Rajamouli—tentatively titled SSMB29—has been in the buzz for a long time. Now, as per 123telugu, the makers have locked the launch date of the anxiously-anticipated project.

Crew and tentative release date

The report stated that the movie will go on floors on April 9, 2024, coinciding with the Ugadi festival (Telugu New Year). The buzz is quite high considering Rajamouli garnered international acclaim for his last release RRR, which also won an Academy Award for Best Original Song (Naatu Naatu). The film is being penned by V. Vijayendra Prasad and the music is by MM Keeravani. Reports also suggested that Rajamouli will aim for Ugadi 2026 release.

Anticipation surrounding the film

Currently, the makers are focusing on pre-production happening in Germany, and an official launch date is just around the corner. The makers have been tight-lipped about the project and casting details have been kept under wraps. Some reports have also suggested that Rajamouli would make this film in two parts and it's being mounted on a mammoth budget.