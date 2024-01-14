Netflix greenlights new 'Fear Street' film, confirms author RL Stine

By Tanvi Gupta 09:22 pm Jan 14, 202409:22 pm

RL Stine announces development of a new 'Fear Street' movie for Netflix

Netflix is all set to adapt RL Stine's 1992 novel The Prom Queen from the Fear Street book series into a movie. The author excitedly shared the news on X/Twitter on Saturday, stating, "I can finally announce that a new Fear Street movie is about to go into production for Netflix." Directed by Leigh Janiak, the Fear Street film trilogy was released back-to-back on the streaming platform in July 2021. Here's everything to know about this film series.

Released in July 2021, the Fear Street film trilogy—Fear Street Part One: 1994, Fear Street Part Two: 1978, and Fear Street Part Three: 1666—became Netflix Original Films. The trilogy follows a group of teenagers in Shadyside, Ohio, as they uncover a centuries-old curse haunting their town. The three movies received positive reviews, with Rotten Tomatoes critics' scores of 84%, 87%, and 88%, respectively.

'The Prom Queen' to feature new cast; unique horror elements

The Prom Queen is said to be a standalone film, distinct from the previous Fear Street films, and will introduce a fresh cast, reported Variety. Stine's website describes the book as follows, "Spring night...soft moonlight...five beautiful Prom Queen candidates...dancing couples at the Shadyside High prom—these should be the ingredients for romance." "But stir in one brutal murder—then another, and another—and the recipe quickly turns to horror," it adds. The story promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

'Fear Street' trilogy filmed over just 106 days

In October 2015, 20th Century Fox and Chernin Entertainment initiated the development of a film based on Fear Street book series. The project evolved into a trilogy announced in July 2017, with Janiak directing and rewriting the script alongside Phil Graziadei. Filming was completed over 106 days in 2019. In April 2020, Chernin Entertainment shifted the distribution deal to Netflix from 20th Century Studios, making it the platform for the trilogy's release.

