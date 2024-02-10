Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson will be next seen in Greg Berlanti's untitled romantic comedy

Scarlett Johansson to play FBI informant in true-crime thriller 'Featherwood'

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 03:47 pm Feb 10, 2024

What's the story Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson is set to headline a true-crime thriller titled Featherwood, reported Deadline. The film is based on a gripping Dallas Morning News article series by Pulitzer Prize finalist Scott Farwell. Johansson will play Carol Blevins, a heroin addict and "Aryan Princess featherwood," a crucial FBI informant in a six-year investigation into the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, a neo-Nazi crime and drug syndicate.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Johansson, most popular for playing Black Widow in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films, is known for her versatility. The actor was last seen in Wes Anderson's Asteroid City, co-starring Tom Hanks, Jason Schwartzman, Jeffrey Wright, and others. She was also seen in the 2023 British drama North Star, directed by Kristin Scott Thomas. As per Deadline, her appearance in the upcoming Featherwood is already generating awards buzz among industry insiders.

Team behind 'Featherwood'

Andrea Arnold to direct 'Featherwood'

Acclaimed director Andrea Arnold, known for American Honey and HBO's Big Little Lies, will helm Featherwood. She is currently finishing up her latest film, Bird, starring Barry Keoghan. The script for Featherwood is penned by Ned Benson, the writer-director behind Searchlight's upcoming The Greatest Hits and a writer on Marvel's Black Widow, which starred Johansson. FilmNation is managing sales for the project.

About Johansson's role

Johansson's role as FBI informant Carol Blevins

In Featherwood, Johansson's character, Carol Blevins, infiltrates the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas gang, memorizing crucial details, thwarting murders, and stopping robberies. Her actions led to the conviction of 13 gang members. However, Blevins's harrowing experiences leave her with lasting mental and physical scars, and she remains under constant threat from the crime gang. Johansson will also produce the film with Keenan Flynn and Jonathan Lia under their These Pictures banner.

Johansson's work front

Upcoming projects for Johansson

Johansson has several upcoming projects, including a voice role in Paramount's animated feature Transformers One, set to release on September 12. The film delves into the origin story of Autobot Optimus Prime and Decepticon Megatron on Cybertron. Additionally, Johansson will star opposite Channing Tatum in Greg Berlanti's untitled romantic comedy set during the 1960s space race, slated for a July 12 release.