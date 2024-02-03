Willem Dafoe's best movies you can't miss

By Namrata Ganguly

What's the story In his film career spanning over four decades, Willem Dafoe has acted in over 130 films and has been globally known to children as Spider-Man's nemesis, Green Goblin. Be it intense character studies or iconic villainous roles, Dafoe's performances and the convenience with which he delivers each role have left an indelible mark on the film industry. Check out his best performances below.

'The Last Temptation of Christ' (1988)

Dafoe's performance in The Last Temptation of Christ is a tour de force. Playing the controversial role of Jesus Christ, Dafoe brings a profound humanity to the character, navigating the inner turmoil of doubt and divine purpose. His nuanced portrayal captures the complexity of Jesus's journey, making the film a thought-provoking exploration of faith and sacrifice, with Dafoe's powerful performance at its heart.

'Spider-Man' (2002)

Dafoe's portrayal of Norman Osborn/Green Goblin in Spider-Man is a masterclass in villainous intensity. His performance seamlessly oscillates between the affable businessman and the menacing alter ego, creating a complex character. Dafoe's expressive face and commanding presence bring depth to the role, making Green Goblin one of the most memorable and nuanced antagonists in superhero cinema.

'At Eternity's Gate' (2018)

In At Eternity's Gate, the actor immerses himself in the troubled mind of Vincent van Gogh with profound authenticity. Dafoe's portrayal captures the artist's emotional turbulence and creative brilliance, earning him an Oscar nomination. His nuanced performance, coupled with Julian Schnabel's direction, paints an evocative portrait of van Gogh's final years, showcasing Dafoe's ability to embody complex characters with compelling depth.

'The Lighthouse' (2019)

In The Lighthouse, Dafoe delivers a mesmerizing and unhinged performance as Thomas Wake, a veteran lighthouse keeper. Dafoe's portrayal, marked by intense monologues and eerie charisma, adds to the film's atmospheric tension. His chemistry with Robert Pattinson elevates the psychological horror, showcasing Dafoe's exceptional talent in bringing complex and enigmatic characters to life on the desolate and haunting island setting.