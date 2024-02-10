Why Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan have decided to part ways?

Salman Khan, Sooraj Barjatya's 'Prem Ki Shaadi' called off: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 02:05 pm Feb 10, 202402:05 pm

What's the story Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's directorial magic has etched Salman Khan's iconic character, Prem, into Bollywood's collective memory. From the timeless Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! to the regal Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, their collaborations have consistently delivered blockbuster success. Fans have been eagerly awaiting their next project, Prem Ki Shaadi, announced last year. However, a recent report revealed that the duo decided to part ways owing to "creative differences." Does this mean the project is now shelved?

Why does this story matter?

Khan and Barjatya worked on hits like Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994), Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999), and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). After an eight-year hiatus, they confirmed their fifth project, touted as an ambitious family drama showcasing Khan's mature side. The pair were set to begin shooting once Khan wrapped up Tiger vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. However, it now appears that the dream reunion might not happen.

Duo's amicable decision to 'call it off': Report

Initially, the film's script was a shared vision between Khan and Barjatya. However, as time passed, they reportedly found themselves disagreeing on various aspects, leading to their amicable decision to "call it off," as per a source cited by Mid-Day. In a 2023 interview with India Today, Barjatya mentioned that since he and Khan were working together after a long time, the film had to be special. He added he wanted to take the time to write it himself.

Aftermath: Barjatya to rework script and cast

Despite Khan's departure from the project, Barjatya remains determined to revise the script and recast the film. The director is now considering bringing a younger actor on board for the movie. "Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh are the frontrunners at the moment, and a decision will be made by next month," the source told Mid-Day. This change in casting might lead to a fresh perspective on the movie's narrative.

Meanwhile, what's next for Khan?

Khan is currently occupied with his upcoming action flick, Tiger Vs Pathaan. Also, the actor has several other interesting projects, including Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2 and Vishnu Vardhan's next, titled The Bull, produced by Karan Johar. Interestingly, Khan's collaboration with Johar marks their reunion 25 years after his supporting role in the latter's 1998 directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The shooting for The Bull commenced on December 29.

