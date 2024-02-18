Annie Awards 2024: Full list of winners

By Tanvi Gupta 04:12 pm Feb 18, 2024

What's the story The 51st Annie Awards unfolded at Royce Hall in Los Angeles on Saturday night (local time), celebrating excellence in animation across studios. Established in 1972 by ASIFA-Hollywood (the International Animated Film Society), these awards are considered a precursor to the Academy Awards's Best Animated Feature category. This year, Sony Pictures Animation's Oscar frontrunner, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, swung to victory, securing seven awards, including Best Animated Feature. Here's a list of other major winners.

Other Oscar nominees won big at Annie awards

Several other Oscar nominees for Best Animated Feature also scored big at the Annie Awards. Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron clinched two awards for character animation and storyboarding, while Netflix's Nimona won for both writing and Chloe Grace Moretz's voice acting. Pablo Berger's Robot Dreams took home the Best Animated Feature — Independent award and James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 triumphed in Best Character Animation in a Live-Action Production.

'Blue Eye Samurai' to 'Star Wars': Television category winners

In the realm of television, Blue Eye Samurai ruled the roost with six awards, securing wins for writing, editing, and animated effects, among others. Disney's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur followed with three wins, and Star Wars: Visions secured two for Best Music and Best Direction. Disney+ Hotstar's Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire secured victory for best limited TV series, while Netflix's third and final season of Hilda earned recognition in the children's category.

This Oscar-nominated short film won Best Animated Short Award

The Oscar-nominated short film War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko was crowned the year's Best Animated Short Subject. This 11-minute short animated film is directed by Dave Mullins. Other winners included Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie (Best Special Production) and Tenacious D's Video Games (Best Sponsored). Justine King, a California Institute of the Arts student director, won Best Student Film for The Little Poet.

Juried categories and special awards: Quick look

In the juried categories, the Winsor McCay Award for career achievement was presented to German film animator Charlotte "Lotte" Reiniger (posthumous), Japanese composer Joe Hisaishi, and American animation producer Marcy Page. The June Foray Award was conferred to the BRIC Foundation co-founders Alison Mann and Nicole Hendrix. The Special Achievement Award was bestowed upon the artists of Walt Disney Animation, commemorating the 100th anniversary of Disney.