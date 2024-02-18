Sidharth Malhotra will soon be seen in 'Yodha'

'Yodha': Sidharth Malhotra looks intense in new poster

By Isha Sharma 02:37 pm Feb 18, 2024

What's the story Sidharth Malhotra's much-delayed film Yodha is finally gearing up for its theatrical release on March 15. Produced by Malhotra's frequent collaborator Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, it is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. It also features Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Ahead of its teaser release on Monday, the makers took to social media on Sunday to unveil another striking poster of Yodha.

Poster

Poster zooms in on Malhotra's determination and rage

The captivating poster showcases an intense, hard-at-work Malhotra gripping a gun and his face adorned with striking black lines. "Brace for impact," says the poster. "The runway is clear, and we are ready to take off!" wrote Dharma Productions while sharing the poster. Notably, this is Malhotra's first theatrical release since the dramedy Thank God, which was released in October 2022 and co-starred Ajay Devgn.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the poster here

Malhotra on 'Yodha'

This is what Malhotra said about the movie

Earlier, shedding light on the ambitious film, the Mission Majnu actor said, "As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you." "This (Yodha) truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical," he added. "I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them," said Malhotra.

Khanna on 'Yodha'

Khanna selected it because of well-written role

Meanwhile, Khanna, known for Farzi and Tholi Prema, said, "The first thing that attracted me to Yodha was very honestly the character that was offered to me." "It was so fleshed out, and it is difficult to get such characters that hold their own specially in commercial films." "I am sure it will appeal to most women whose professional lives sometimes overlap their personal lives and impact their relationships," she added.

Story

'Yodha's story, directors' previous works

IMDb describes Yodha as follows, "After terrorists hijack a passenger plane, an off-duty soldier aboard devises a strategy to defeat the hijackers and ensure the passengers' survival when the engine fails." It has been written by Muhammad Asif Ali (Tadap) and Ambre. As for the directors' earlier works, Ambre has earlier been an assistant director on Pathaan and Ojha has worked on Kick and War in the same capacity.