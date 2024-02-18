'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' will reportedly spawn a sequel

'Teri Baaton Mein...' sequel to focus on love triangle: Report

By Isha Sharma 02:05 pm Feb 18, 202402:05 pm

What's the story Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's unique love story—between an engineer and an advanced robot—Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been performing decently at the box office. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, it also features Janhvi Kapoor in a special appearance in the post-credits scene. Now, reports are rife that she could be an integral part of TBMAUJ's sequel, and the story will revolve around a love triangle.

Sequel's possibilities

Exploring love, identity, human-AI relationships

A source—while speaking to Mid-Day—spilled some beans on the upcoming sequel. They said, "It seeds the possibility of a sequel. Janhvi is a human who attempts to charm Shahid's [character] as Sifra (Sanon) feels slighted." "In the sequel, the story could explore the consequences of what the humanoid robot did. As she attempts a human relationship," added the source. Notably, TBMAUJ marks the first association between Sanon and Kapoor.

Themes of sequel

Producer Dinesh Vijan reportedly sees potential for more

According to the same source, TBMAUJ's producer, Dinesh Vijan, sees potential for more development and creativity in these stories. "As [Shahid and Sanon's] unconventional relationship unfolds, societal reactions and ethical dilemmas could come into play," they said. "It could delve deeper into the complexities of their bond by revealing challenges they face as they navigate a world where love transcends traditional norms," added the source.

Story

This is what happens in the film

Aryan (Shahid), a robotics engineer, is pressured by his family to get married. To find respite from them, he arrives in the United States at his Urmila maasi's (Dimple Kapadia) house. There, he meets SIFRA, an AI robot (Sanon), and falls in love. Realizing her identity, he returns but cannot forget her. Aryan finally decides to marry SIFRA. What will be his family's reaction?

Box office

Here's how the film is performing commercially

Cashing in on the weekend, the film collected Rs. 5 crore on Saturday, taking its total collection to Rs. 52.2cr, per Sacnilk. The overall occupancy was 21.3%, with the maximum audience turning out during the night shows (31.06%). Next week, the film will battle it out with Article 370 and Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa! They will be released on February 23. Besides Shahid, Sanon, and Kapadia, TBMAUJ also stars Rakesh Bedi, Dharmendra, and Rajesh Kumar.