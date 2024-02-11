'Abbott Elementary' will return for a fourth season, but the premiere date isn't out yet

ABC renews sitcom 'Abbott Elementary' for season 4

What's the story ABC has greenlit the fourth season of the popular mockumentary sitcom Abbott Elementary, just days after its season three premiered. The news was shared by William Stanford Davis, who portrays Mr. Johnson, during the 2024 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on Saturday (local time). Quinta Brunson's labor of love, the sitcom opened to thunderous reception in December 2021. It's streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Plot of the show and ensemble cast

Abbott Elementary stars Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Courtney Taylor, Zack Fox, and Vince Staples, among others. Per IMDb, AE is "a workplace comedy centered around a group of dedicated teachers and an oblivious principal in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life."

Season 3

Major highlights from Season 3

Season three kicked off on Wednesday (February 7), with Janine (Brunson) returning to organize a special event after being promoted to school district representative. Simultaneously, Gary (Bruno Amato) and Melissa (Ann Walter) grapple with relationship hurdles stemming from contrasting martial perceptions. The forthcoming episode, Gregory's Garden Goofballs, will feature Gregory (James Williams) experiencing the convoluted ramifications of being the "cool" teacher.

Audience feedback

Impressive ratings and accolades amassed by 'AE'

Abbott Elementary has enjoyed a triumphant run, with season two boasting a 3.56 rating among adults aged 18-49 after 35 days of viewing across platforms. This achievement marks the highest season average for an ABC comedy series since the 2019-20 season. The show has been acknowledged at prestigious Hollywood award ceremonies, such as the Critics' Choice Awards, Golden Globes, and the Emmys.

Brunson's opinion

This is what showrunner Brunson had in mind

Speaking about the uniqueness of the mockumentary style show, Brunson earlier said, "The world is in a crazy place." To combat that, she "wanted to make a feel-good comedy that was 22 minutes long, that families can watch together but wasn't corny, and could still be for everyone." "A lot of people are enjoying having something that is light and nuanced," she said.