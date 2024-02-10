Selma Blair sparks outrage with Islamophobic comments

Why Selma Blair is drawing backlash amid Israel-Hamas war: Explained

By Tanvi Gupta 08:34 pm Feb 10, 2024

What's the story Hollywood actor Selma Blair has come under fire for an anti-Islam remark she reportedly posted on an Instagram video about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The video, shared by one Abraham Hamra, supported the Jewish community over the alleged increased antisemitism in the wake of the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks. In response to Hamra's video, the Jewish actor's now-removed comment stated, "Thank you so much. Deport all these terrorist-supporting goons." Here's what happened.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Although Israel is a small country, it houses one of the world's most substantial Jewish communities that constitute just 0.2% of the global population. The United States (US) is home to another significant Jewish population. Since the Hamas attack on Israel, resulting in over 1,200 casualties, a global surge in antisemitism (discrimination against Jews) has purportedly been observed. Israeli Immigration Minister Ofir Sofer anticipates a significant influx of Jews migrating to Israel due to escalating antisemitism worldwide.

Details

'Islam has destroyed Muslim countries': Blair's now-removed comment

In the post, Hamra criticized US Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush as the sole members of Congress opposing a bill that prevents anyone linked to the Hamas attack on Israel from immigrating to the US. He labeled Tlaib a "liar" and a "hateful antisemite," asserting Jews have suffered at the hands of Arabs. In response, Blair reportedly stated, "Islam has destroyed Muslim countries...then they come here and destroy minds. They know they are liars... May they meet their fate."

Reactions

Netizens accuse Blair of blatant Islamophobia

Although the comment was later deleted, citizens captured a screenshot and started sharing it online, exposing Blair's explicit Islamophobia. One X user accused Blair of "revealing herself to be a raging Islamophobic bigot." Blair, a vocal advocate for Israel since the October 7 attack, has not yet addressed the criticism. Her account on X was no longer active as of Friday evening (local time).

Twitter Post

Take a look at one user's post here

Similar incidents

Netizens compare Blair to Melissa Barrera and Susan Sarandon

Some netizens discussed whether The Sweetest Thing actor will face a similar fate in Hollywood as actors Melissa Barrera and Susan Sarandon, who have experienced being dropped from projects and agencies. Barrera was removed from Scream VII in November 2023 for sharing posts supporting Palestinian refugees amid the Israel-Hamas war. Sarandon was dropped by the United Talent Agency last year over remarks at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York City.