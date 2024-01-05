Israeli defense minister outlines postwar plan for Gaza

1/6

World 3 min read

Israeli defense minister outlines postwar plan for Gaza

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 02:24 pm Jan 05, 202402:24 pm

Israeli defense minister has outlined postwar plan for Gaza

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has announced a postwar plan for Gaza following the defeat of the Palestinian terror group Hamas. It said Palestinian bodies would be in charge, provided there would be no threats to Israel. This comes ahead of the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to the region. The plan, which is not approved yet, suggests that Israel's war in Gaza would continue until hostages are returned, and Hamas's military and administrative abilities are dismantled.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

The war in Hamas-controlled Gaza began on October 7, after Hamas killed nearly 1,200 Israelis and took 240 hostages during its cross-border attacks on the Jewish nation. Israel responded to the attack with a multi-pronged military operation in the strip, killing over 22,000 Palestinians so far. The ongoing war between Hamas and Israel in Gaza has also caused a major humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

3/6

New phase, combat approach

Gallant unveiled the plan on Thursday before submitting it to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet. It envisions a new phase where "Hamas will not control Gaza and will not pose a security threat to the citizens of Israel," per The Guardian. While Israel would maintain the right to operate within Gaza, it would not have a civilian presence there after achieving its goals. The plan also includes a "new combat approach" in northern Gaza to weaken Hamas's presence.

4/6

Far-right politicians call Israeli settlers to return to Gaza

Gallant's outline says that "Gaza residents are Palestinian, therefore Palestinian bodies will be in charge," without elaborating more about them. Meanwhile, far-right Israeli politicians, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, recently called for Israeli settlers to return to Gaza after the war. They also suggested a "solution to encourage the emigration" of its Palestinian population. These calls have been met with criticism from Arab nations and a key Israeli ally, the US.

5/6

Blinken's visit and US suggestions

During his visit to Israel and other regional countries, Blinken is expected to discuss Gaza's future governance. Washington has proposed that a "revitalized" Palestinian Authority, based in the occupied West Bank, govern Gaza. Blinken is also likely to push for more aid for Gaza and work to prevent any regional escalation. The US has been urging Israel to focus on lower-intensity military operations in Gaza.

6/6

Humanitarian crisis, Israel case at International Court of Justice

Israel's strikes in Gaza have resulted in over 22,400 deaths, with tens of thousands injured so far. The United Nations (UN) reports that the siege has led to a humanitarian crisis, with a quarter of the population facing starvation due to insufficient supplies entering the territory. Israel is also preparing to defend itself at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague next week after South Africa accused it of committing genocide in its operation against Hamas.