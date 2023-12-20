US: Colorado court declares Trump 'ineligible' for presidential bid

Donald Trump has been declared 'ineligible' to run for presidential ballot

The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday disqualified former United States President Donald Trump from appearing in the upcoming presidential ballot over his involvement in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. With this order, he reportedly became the first presidential candidate in US history to be declared ineligible for the White House under a rarely used provision of the Constitution.

Why does this story matter?

Trump's supporters allegedly assembled at the Capitol Hill Building on January 5-6, 2021, after he claimed the presidential election was "stolen by emboldened radical-left Democrats." At a "Save America" event on January 6, the then-outgoing president restated his accusation of a "stolen election" and urged his followers to combat the alleged election fraud. Trump's speech during the event allegedly sparked the violence.

Trump's presidential bid at risk

As per Reuters, the court barred Trump from appearing on the ballot for allegedly engaging in "insurrection or rebellion" by instigating violence against the US government. It said the rare constitution provision would apply only to the US's March 5 Republican primary. However, its conclusion would likely also affect Trump's status for the November 5 general election.