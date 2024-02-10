Varun Dhawan has a cameo role in 'Stree 2'

Feb 10, 2024

What's the story Amar Kaushik-directed Stree (2018) laid the foundation for producer Dinesh Vijan's ambitious Maddock Supernatural Universe, further spawning Roohi (2021) and Bhediya (2022). Now, the horror-comedy universe is set to expand with the upcoming Stree 2, which marks the return of Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and the rest of the primary ensemble. In the latest development, Varun Dhawan has finished shooting his much-hyped cameo as Bhediya (wolf) in Stree 2, slated for an August 2024 release.

Dhawan's cameo sets stage for 'Bhediya 2'

An insider recently spilled the beans on Dhawan's Stree 2 cameo, revealing that he shot with Kapoor at a Mumbai studio. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the source said, "Bhediya is a character close to [Dhawan's] heart and his appearance as Bhediya in Stree 2 will set things up for Bhediya 2. " "He had allotted two days to his producer friend, [Vijan], and has already shot for a hilarious yet impactful cameo with [Kapoor]," they added.

Horror-comedy universe will expand with 'Bhediya 2'

The same source disclosed that Dhawan and Kaushik discussed the groundwork for Bhediya 2 while shooting for Stree 2. "Bhediya 2 goes on floors in 2025 and will take off from where Stree 2 ended. [Vijan] is giving it all to make his dream of a horror comedy universe a reality," the source added. To recall, Bhediya co-starred Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, and Saurabh Shukla.

What we know about Dhawan's role in 'Stree 2'

On Dhawan's role, a previous report by Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying, "In Bhediya, the characters of Stree enter toward the very end and had nothing to do with the main conflict in the narrative." "But in Stree's sequel, [Dhawan] will have a crucial role to play. It will be a special appearance, but it will be something that will add to the fun and madness in Stree 2," they said.

A look at Kaushik's work

Apart from helming Stree and Bhediya, Kaushik is also known for directing Bala (2019) and writing-producing Yami Gautam Dhar's Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (2023). He has also served as an assistant director on popular projects such as Aamir, Go Goa Gone, and Beyond the Clouds and was an associate director on No One Killed Jessica. His debut directorial project was the 2017 short film Aaba.