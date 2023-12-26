New Delhi: Explosion near Israel embassy, no casualties; probe launched

By Ramya Patelkhana 09:08 pm Dec 26, 202309:08 pm

The Delhi Police received a call about the alleged blast at round 5:45pm on Tuesday

An alleged explosion happened near Israel's embassy in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, on Tuesday evening. However, no casualties have been reported. An on-duty cop claimed to have heard an "explosion" behind the embassy. The Delhi Police's Crime Branch and Special Cell officials, forensic teams, and a Delhi Fire Services unit rushed to the spot. A probe has been launched, but no signs of a blast have been found so far. This comes as the Israel-Hamas war continues to rage in Gaza.

After blast, letter addressed to Israeli ambassador found

The Delhi Police received a phone call regarding a blast behind the embassy close to 5:45pm on Tuesday, following which the aforementioned teams rushed to the scene. Interestingly, following the reported explosion, a typed-out letter that is "abusive" in nature and addressed to the Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon was also found near the embassy. No signs of a blast or fire have been found so far, while a dog squad and bomb disposal unit were also called in, per officials.

Embassy staff unharmed; authorities investigate

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen also reportedly confirmed that an explosion was heard near the embassy in New Delhi, but all the staffers were safe. An embassy spokesperson said that the cause of the loud noise is still being investigated. Authorities in the national capital are still searching for any evidence related to the incident.

Here's what an eyewitness claimed

An eyewitness compared the sound of the explosion to a tire bursting, adding they saw smoke coming from the top of a tree. The police have recorded their statement. This incident comes amid the conflict between Israel and Palestinian terror organization Hamas in Gaza. The conflict was triggered on October 7 when Hamas launched cross-border attacks on Israel, killed nearly 1,200 people, and took nearly 240 hostages. Israel's retaliatory strikes in Hamas-controlled Gaza have killed over 20,000 people so far.

Similar past incident outside Israel embassy

A similar incident took place in January 2021 when a low-intensity explosion occurred near the Israeli embassy, and a letter addressed to the ambassador was discovered. Israel accused Iran of orchestrating the attack. The Delhi Police initially investigated the matter, which was later handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The anti-terror agency is still looking into the case.