Happy birthday, John Travolta: His top-rated IMDb films

What's the story Grease actor John Travolta turned 70 years old on Sunday. The Hollywood superstar, who starred in classics such as Saturday Night Fever (1977), gained popularity playing a bully in Carrie (1976) and since then has delivered outstanding performances. Before becoming a leading actor in acclaimed films, Travolta also worked in the television industry. On his milestone birthday, let's revisit his top-rated films on IMDb.

'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, Pulp Fiction is a crime film that was released in 1994. In addition to Travolta, it also stars Samuel L Jackson, Bruce Willis, Tim Roth, Ving Rhames, and Uma Thurman. Known for its punchy dialogs and graphic visuals, Travolta earned an Academy Award nomination for this movie under the Best Actor category. IMDb Rating: 8.9 out of 10

'Carrie' (1976)

One of the first films that paved the way for Travolta as a leading actor is the 1976 film Carrie, directed by Brian De Palma. Based on Stephen King's 1974 epistolary horror novel of the same name, it is regarded as one of the greatest supernatural horror movies of all time. Sissy Spacek played the titular role. IMDb Rating: 7.4 out of 10

'Blow Out' (1981)

Another collaboration between Travolta and De Palma, this 1981 film is a neo-noir mystery thriller starring Travolta as Jack Terry. He plays a sound technician who unintentionally captures the evidence of a presidential candidate's assassination. It also features Nancy Allen, John Lithgow, and Dennis Franz in key roles. It is reportedly based on Michelangelo Antonioni's Blowup (1966). IMDb Rating: 7.4 out of 10

'Face/Off' (1997)

Travolta starred alongside Nicolas Cage in the 1997 action thriller movie Face/Off. Helmed by John Woo, it was co-written by Mike Werb and Michael Colleary. The first major Hollywood title of Woo, it received critical acclaim for its action sequences as well as for Travolta and Cage's performances. Over the years, it has gained cult status. IMDb Rating: 7.3 out of 10