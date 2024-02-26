'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' box office collection

What's the story Shahid Kapoor is a bonafide star in Bollywood and his recent comeback on celluloid with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya proved the same. The quirky romantic comedy has been a money spinner at the box office and has surpassed the Rs. 100 crore mark globally. On third weekend, it shifted the gears and raked in quite well after being pitted against new releases.

Inching closer to the Rs. 75 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah directorial earned Rs. 2.64 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 73.54 crore in India. The movie received decent reviews from critics and viewers. The cast includes Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra, and Dimple Kapadia, among others. The project is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

