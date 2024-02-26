'Article 370' box office collection

What's the story Political thrillers are an exciting genre in Bollywood and over the years, we have seen various types of political thrillers. The recently released Article 370 headlined by Yami Gautam Dhar was in the buzz for some time and it has delivered at the box office on the opening weekend. On the commercial front, it gradually accelerated over the weekend and will aim for momentum.

Inching closer to Rs. 25 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aditya Jambhale directorial earned Rs. 9.5 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 22.8 crore in India. The movie received favorable reviews from critics and viewers. The story revolved around the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. The cast includes Priya Mani, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar, among others.

