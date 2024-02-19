'Raja Shivaji' slated for 2025 release

What's the story Jio Studios recently revealed plans for a grand cinematic experience, Raja Shivaji, a biopic based on the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Actor-turned-director Riteish Deshmukh will helm the project, with his wife, Genelia Deshmukh, co-producing. Deshmukh expressed his excitement and penned, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not a mere historical figure; he is an emotion, a timeless saga of valor, and a beacon of hope that has illuminated hearts for over three and a half centuries."

Raja Shivaji will be a bilingual historical drama, filmed in both Marathi and Hindi to ensure nationwide accessibility and celebrate the unifying spirit of Chhatrapati's legacy. Filming is set to begin soon, with a release planned for 2025. Deshmukh shared, "Our deepest aspiration has always been to immortalize his awe-inspiring journey on the grand canvas of cinema—a journey of epic proportions, depicting the rise of a boy who defied the invincible, sparking the flames of Swarajya."

