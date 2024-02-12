Producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala to collaborate with Salman Khan

By Tanvi Gupta 02:34 pm Feb 12, 202402:34 pm

What's the story Salman Khan is gearing up for a busy 2024 with an exciting lineup, including Tiger Vs Pathaan and The Bull. Amid the buzz surrounding these releases, Khan is reportedly joining forces with long-time collaborator Sajid Nadiadwala and director AR Murugadoss for a thrilling high-octane entertainer. Slated for Eid 2025, this yet-untitled project will mark the reunion of Khan and Nadiadwala after their 2014 hit, Kick.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Nadiadwala and Khan's latest film update follows the anticipation of the second installment of Kick 2. Nadiadwala, who marked his directorial debut with Kick in 2014, not only delivered another entertaining Khan-led film but also introduced talents like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Randeep Hooda to the larger-than-life Bollywood scene. The first film scripted history by grossing over Rs. 200cr at the Indian box office.

Budget

The upcoming film is mounted on Rs. 400cr budget: Report

With a jaw-dropping budget of Rs. 400cr, this yet-untitled film is set to be Nadiadwala's most ambitious project, Pinkvilla reported. The movie will be shot in picturesque locations like Portugal and other parts of Europe, as well as in India. Out of all the scripts Khan had received in the past year, "the Murugadoss film is something that excited him the most, leading him to put the film on priority," a source stated.

Shooting schedule

Shooting is scheduled to begin in Summer 2024

The shooting is slated to kick off in the summer this year, with a marathon schedule that will last until the end of the year. The film will be an extravagant affair as veteran director Murugadoss is at the helm, who delivered hits like Ghajini (2008), Holiday: A Soldier is Never off Duty (2014), and Kaththi (2014). Fun fact: Murugadoss had pitched Ghajini to Khan back in 2006, and now, after 18 years, they'll finally join forces.

Status of other projects

Meanwhile, Khan's 'Prem Ki Shaadi' was recently called off

Despite Khan's extensive lineup of projects, fans were eagerly anticipating his collaboration with Sooraj Barjatya in Prem Ki Shaadi. After an eight-year hiatus, the duo confirmed their fifth project last year, describing it as an "ambitious family drama." Unfortunately, as time passed, they reportedly found themselves disagreeing on various aspects, leading to their amicable decision to "call it off," as per a source cited by Mid-Day.