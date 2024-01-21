Tovino Thomas announces new film 'Munpe' with intriguing first-look poster



By Tanvi Gupta 04:46 pm Jan 21, 202404:46 pm

Tovino Thomas has dropped first look motion poster of upcoming film 'Munpe'

Malayalam cinema's heartthrob Tovino Thomas—known for films like 2018 and Minnal Murali—is celebrating his 35th birthday on Sunday. On this special occasion, he unveiled the first look motion poster of his upcoming film, Munpe. The captivating poster features Thomas's character attempting to reach a loved one through a tunnel-like space. Helmed by editor-turned-filmmaker Saiju Sreedharan, Munpe is touted to be a fantasy-filled love story.

'Intense, fantastical love story that is out of this world'

Tovino shared the poster with the caption, "To what extent will you go to get back the one you lost? Get ready to plunge into the depths of Munpe, an intense, fantastical love story that is out of this world!" Interestingly, the poster suggests a connection to time travel, and "munpe" translates to "before" in English. It also takes us back to Thomas'sTick Tock (2017), which was also a time-travel-based film.

Take a look at the poster here

Meet 'Munpe's talented crew

Munpe is produced by Dolwin Kuriakose under the banner Theatre of Dreams, who is teaming up with Thomas again after their forthcoming cop drama Anweshippin Kandethum. The film's script is penned by Tina Thomas, while Sreedharan takes on both directing and editing duties. Sushin Shyam and Rex Vijayan are composing the original score and songs for the movie, respectively, with Shinoz serving as the director of photography.

'Munpe' aside, Thomas to be a part of these productions

Apart from Munpe, Thomas will soon feature in Anweshippin Kandethum, scheduled for a February 9 release. Directed by Kuriakose, the investigative thriller—inspired by true events—underlines two harrowing crimes that rocked Kerala, followed by a thorough investigation. Additionally, the actor has nearly a dozen films in various stages of production, including L2: Empuraan, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, Nadikar Thilakam, the thrilling Identity, and Arm.

A quick look at Thomas's successful career and recent accolades

2023 has been a standout year for Thomas, as his film 2018: Everyone Is a Hero was chosen as India's official entry at the 2024 Oscars. In September, he bagged the Best Asian Actor award at the Septimius Awards for his performance in this survival thriller film. Tovino's latest release, Adrishya Jalakangal (Invisible Windows), was showcased at the Tallinn Black Nights International Film Festival (TBNIFF) in Estonia. It's streaming on Netflix.