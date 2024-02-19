'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' box office collection

What's the story Shahid Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood and over the years, he has carved his niche. He made a comeback on celluloid after years with the quirky romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. After a decent first week, the film shifted gears over the weekend and managed to rake in quite well at the box office.

Inching closer to the Rs. 60 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah directorial earned Rs. 6 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 58.2 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews from critics but garnered decent responses from viewers. The cast includes Kriti Sanon, Rakesh Bedi, Dharmendra, and Dimple Kapadia, among others. The project is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan.

