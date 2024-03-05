Next Article

Joshua Jackson, Lupita Nyong'o are officially dating!

By Tanvi Gupta 01:44 pm Mar 05, 202401:44 pm

What's the story Dawson's Creek star Joshua Jackson and Black Panther actor Lupita Nyong'o have publicly confirmed their blossoming love! The actors, who sparked romance rumors in October 2023, were photographed during their vacation in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in honor of Nyong'o's 41st birthday last Friday (March 1). In the pictures obtained by E! News, the lovebirds can be seen hand-in-hand, sharing a steamy kiss and playfully splashing in the ocean waves.

They seemed 'crazy in love': Report

To celebrate Nyong'o's special day, the 45-year-old actor reportedly went all out with a grand balloon arrangement and a gorgeous flower bouquet in their hotel room. An onlooker mentioned that the couple seemed "crazy in love" and "inseparable" throughout their stay. This isn't the first instance of the pair being seen together. In December, they were photographed engaging in a PDA-filled errand run in Joshua Tree, California.

Breakups preceding their romance

Rumors about Jackson and Nyong'o's relationship started swirling in late October 2023 after they were spotted at Janelle Monáe's concert in Los Angeles. The concert outing followed their respective splits from Jodie Turner-Smith and Selema Masekela. Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Jackson on October 2, citing irreconcilable differences. Notably, they started dating in 2018, got married in 2019, and had a daughter, Juno Rose Diana, in 2020.

Meanwhile, Nyong'o shared her split with Masekela on Instagram

On October 19 last year, Nyong'o announced her split from American TV host Masekela. She shared her heartache in a lengthy Instagram Story, stating, "I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception." Nyong'o and Masekela first went public with their relationship in December 2022, though the exact start date of their affair remains unclear.

Meanwhile, here's more about their projects, careers

Aside from their relationship status, Jackson is renowned for his roles as Pacey Witter on the teen drama Dawson's Creek (1998-2003), Peter Bishop in the science fiction series Fringe (2008-2013), and Dr. Christopher Duntsch in Dr. Death (2021). Meanwhile, Nyong'o made her acting debut in 2008 with the short film East River. Her career progressed with notable roles, including Nakia in the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero films, Black Panther (2018) and its sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).