Why 'Euphoria' actor Hunter Schafer was arrested in New York

By Aikantik Bag 04:54 pm Feb 28, 202404:54 pm

What's the story Euphoria star Hunter Schafer was among 50 activists from the Jewish Voice for Peace arrested during a pro-Palestine protest at NBC's 30 Rockefeller Center in New York on Tuesday. As reported by BNN Breaking, the demonstration aimed to interrupt US President Joe Biden's Late Night with Seth Meyers appearance and draw attention to the urgent need for a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Details

Schafer's activism over the years

This isn't the first time Schafer has been in the spotlight for her activism. In 2017, she was featured on Teen Vogue's 21 Under 21 list for her work against anti-LGBTQ+ legislation HB2. Additionally, TIME included her on their Next 2021 list, which includes 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future.

Trivia

Actor Susan Sarandon has been vocal at pro-Palestine protests, too

In December 2023, renowned Hollywood actor Susan Sarandon apologized through an Instagram post for her remarks at a pro-Palestine rally in New York in November 2023. Sarandon stated, "There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence." Following these comments, United Talent Agency dropped Sarandon as a client.