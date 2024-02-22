Zendaya's upcoming film 'Challengers' is directed by Luca Guadagnino

From cast to release date: All about Zendaya's 'Challengers'

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 03:37 pm Feb 22, 202403:37 pm

What's the story The excitement surrounding Zendaya's upcoming film Challengers continues to build as the second trailer was released online on Thursday, giving fans a sneak peek into the movie. The latest trailer showcases the intriguing plot and complex dynamics between the main characters. Set for release in April, we bring you all the information on the upcoming movie, including its cast and release date.

Next Article

Summary

Zendaya to play former tennis prodigy, Tashi Duncan

Challengers features Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy whose career ends abruptly due to a devastating injury. Moving to coaching, Duncan marries Grand Slam winner Art Donaldson. In an attempt to break Donaldson's losing streak, Duncan signs him up for a challenger tournament where he competes against Patrick, his ex-best friend, and Duncan's former boyfriend. As tensions escalate both on and off the court, the film is sure to keep viewers captivated.

Cast

Josh O'Connor joins Duncan's former lover

The film, led by Zendaya, will also feature actors Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist in important roles. O'Connor will be seen playing Patrick's role, while Faist will portray the role of Donaldson. The trailers gave glimpses into their characters, promising to be an interesting movie backed by strong performances. Jake Jensen too has been cast in Challengers.

Release date

'Challengers' to hit screens in April

Challengers is set to premiere on April 26. Initially slated for an August-September 2023 debut at the Venice Film Festival, the film's release was postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. The film was first announced in February 2022, following which its principal photography began in May. The film's shoot wrapped up in June 2022 and the movie's post-production work was completed in April 2023.

Meet the producers

Zendaya is also a co-producer of the film

Directed by Luca Guadagnino and penned by Justin Kuritzkes, Challengers is backed by Amy Pascal, Guadagnino, Zendaya, and Rachel O'Connor. To prepare for her role, Zendaya underwent three months of training with a professional tennis coach. Guadagnino lauded her performance, saying, "She's wonderful...I mean, wow. We edited the movie and we almost actually don't use any of her doubles. She's so good." Ex-tennis player Brad Gilbert also contributed as a consultant on the film.