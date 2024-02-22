Take a look at famous children who no longer use their father's names

Meet celebrity kids who dropped their famous surnames

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 03:24 pm Feb 22, 202403:24 pm

What's the story A famous surname might often act as a key to success for the kids of celebrities, but not everyone wants to continue with their legacy names. Several star kids have dropped their famous family names. Instead, they opt to be known by either their first names or adopt a stage name. Here is a list of personalities who no longer use their family surname.

Next Article

#1

Barack Obama's daughter, Malia

Barack Obama's daughter Malia decided to drop Obama as her surname and instead be recognized by her stage name, Malia Ann. She did so for her latest project, The Heart. Immediately after her move, she was trolled on social media, following which Whoopi Goldberg slammed the trolls for it. Goldberg also changed her name from Caryn Elaine Johnson after her career kicked off.

#2

Elon Musk's daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson

Soon after turning 18, Elon Musk's eldest child changed her name from Xavier Alexander Musk to Vivian Jenna Wilson. She legally dropped the name to reflect her gender identity. Wilson also reportedly said that she doesn't want to be associated with her father's name. She is the transgender daughter of Musk from his marriage to Justine Wilson from 2000 to 2008.

#3

Jon Voight's daughter, Angelina Jolie

Veteran actor Jon Voight's daughter, Angelina Jolie dropped his surname when she began her acting career in Hollywood. She then went on to become one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors. It was in 2002 that Jolie decided to legally let go of her father's name, given their rocky relationship. She once said, "I've determined that it's not healthy for me to be around my father."

#4

Liam Neeson's son, Micheál

Taken actor Liam Neeson's son Micheál decided to not use his father's name when he began working in the industry. His son legally chose to start using his mother Natasha Richardson's last name and became Micheál Richardson, a decision with which Neeson was fine. Natasha's mother-actor Vanessa Redgrave, called it a tribute to his mother, who too was an actor.