Shridhar Raghavan will return to the horror genre after 'Aahat'

YRF Spy Universe writer Shridhar Raghavan set for Hollywood debut

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:34 pm Feb 22, 202402:34 pm

What's the story Acclaimed Hollywood producer Peter Safran and writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, recognized for their work on The Conjuring and Aquaman, are working on a show with Reliance Entertainment, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama. What's more special about their horror series is that it is penned by Shridhar Raghavan. He has an impressive resume, including successful films like War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, as well as popular TV shows like CID and Aahat.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Before beginning work in the Hindi film industry, Raghavan started as a writer in the television industry. His collaboration with the Hollywood biggies promises the Indian audience an exciting series. Back in February 2023, a press release by Reliance Entertainment said that Safran and Johnson-McGoldrick would also be working on a horror series with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt.

Details about his project

Safran will co-produce it with Reliance Entertainment

The horror series will be produced by Reliance Entertainment in partnership with Safran. "A few years back, Peter Safran, who's a famous producer and who made The Conjuring, approached Reliance Entertainment while looking for interesting material in the supernatural genre," Raghavan told Bollywood Hungama. "After Aahat, I never wrote anything supernatural. My kids love reading. Hence, I felt it'd be good fun to write a story to scare the hell out of them!"

Work on the script

Johnson-McGoldrick will serve as a script consultant

Raghavan further disclosed that Johnson-McGoldrick, the writer behind Aquaman, is acting as his script consultant. After Reliance Entertainment approached Raghavan, he spoke with Safran and sent him the book he was working on and then started developing it. "It'll have around 6-8 episodes...Currently, we have locked the script. It took us four and a half years to do so. COVID-10 delayed the process," said Raghavan.

Popular Works

More on Safran and Johnson-McGoldrick's works in Hollywood

Apart from producing all the Conjuring movies, Safran has also backed DC's superhero films including Shazam and The Suicide Squad, among many others. Alongside James Gunn, Safran is also the co-chairman and CEO of DC Studios. As for Johnson-McGoldrick, he is known for writing the 2009 film Orphan, 2016's The Conjuring 2, 2018's Aquaman, 2021's The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and 2023's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, among others.