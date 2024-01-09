'Chief Twit' Elon Musk is now 'Chief Troll Officer'

By Rishabh Raj 11:31 am Jan 09, 202411:31 am

Elon Musk is famous for regularly sharing memes and visual puns about different events

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has updated his bio on the social media platform X to "CTO" or "Chief Troll Officer." He also changed his location to "Trollheim." Musk shared the news by posting on X, "(CTO) Chief Troll Officer," which has since received 6.2 million views and over 40,000 likes.

Musk's history of trolling and bio changes

Musk is no stranger to sarcastic remarks and trolling on social media, often capturing attention and making him a popular online figure. He regularly shares memes and visual puns related to various events. In October 2022, after finalizing a $44 billion acquisition deal with Twitter, Musk changed his bio to "Chief Twit." He later updated it to "Twitter complaint hotline operator" and then to "state-affiliated media" in January 2023.

X users have had mixed reactions to Musk's new title

Reacting to Musk's latest role of "Chief Troll Officer," social media personality and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate, said, "Most important job when fighting The Matrix." Founder of BluePrint, billionaire Bryan Johnson, wrote, "When the machines take over, this is what we'll do." While criticizing Musk's new designation, one user stated, "People only laugh at his jokes because he's rich." Another commented, "This dude desperately needs someone to be real with him and let him know he's not funny."