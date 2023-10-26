You can now make video and audio calls on X

1/3

Technology 2 min read

You can now make video and audio calls on X

By Sanjana Shankar 02:34 pm Oct 26, 202302:34 pm

It is unclear if the new calls feature is accessible to non-premium users as well

X, previously known as Twitter, has introduced audio and video calls on the platform. Now, you have the option to connect with your followers via calls, without having to share your phone number. Numerous users have received a notification on their X app, announcing that "Audio and video calls are here!" However, it is unclear how widely the new calling feature is available and if free users can access it as well.

2/3

How to enable and customize call settings

Within the X app's settings, users can now find an "Enable audio and video calling" toggle. Activating this feature allows users to choose who they are comfortable receiving calls from. The options include calls from contacts in their address book, people they follow, verified users, or all three. To make a call, open a Direct Message with another user, click the phone icon present on the screen's top right corner, and opt for either an audio or video call.

3/3

Privacy concerns and default settings

It's important to mention that the new call feature is enabled by default. That means users who do not want to receive calls will have to manually turn it off from their settings. This has raised concerns about potential unwanted calls and privacy issues, particularly given X's previous challenges in maintaining a harmonious environment for all users. Last month, hashtag creator Chris Messina found X's code implying that users might require a Premium subscription to utilize the feature.