You can now use X to find jobs: Here's how

By Rishabh Raj 06:24 pm Nov 17, 202306:24 pm

Musk has previously stated that X's LinkedIn competitor would be "cool"

X﻿, previously known as Twitter, has made its job search feature available to all web users after launching a beta version in August. This development is part of Elon Musk's vision to expand X beyond a simple social media app, enabling users to find job opportunities and companies to recruit new employees directly through the platform. Currently, the job search tool is only accessible via the web, but support for Android and iOS apps is anticipated in the near future.

How to use X's job search tool

You must log into your X account and navigate to the job search page. The streamlined page consists of two text fields: one for inputting the desired job title keyword and another for specifying the location. Upon clicking the "Search" button, you will see a list of job postings that match your criteria. The tool displays all job listings in the left pane and their corresponding details in the right pane, like company name, specific job role, location, and more.

Applying for jobs and sharing listings

Although you can view job postings and their details on X's platform, you will not be able to apply for jobs directly through the tool. Instead, you will be directed to the company's hiring page to continue with the application process. You also have the option to copy the job URL and share it with others. At present, only companies that have subscribed to 'Verified for Organizations' plan can post job openings on the app.

Limitations of X's job search tool

Currently, X's job search feature is fairly basic and does not include advanced search filters that would allow you to refine your search for more relevant results. For instance, you cannot select the type of job role (full-time, part-time, freelance, work from home, hybrid, etc.). Musk has previously stated that X's LinkedIn competitor would be "cool," but it remains to be seen what additional features will be introduced in the future.

