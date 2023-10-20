Elon Musk announces new subscription tiers for X Premium

1/4

Business 2 min read

Elon Musk announces new subscription tiers for X Premium

By Rishabh Raj 12:18 pm Oct 20, 202312:18 pm

The new subscription plans may help boost revenue and draw more advertisers to the platform

Elon Musk has announced the launch of two new subscription tiers for his social media X's Premium service. Musk's announcement has stirred excitement and speculation among X users and the tech community at large. "One is lower cost with all features, but no reduction in ads, and the other is more expensive, but has no ads," Musk said in his post on X.

2/4

Check out Musk's post

3/4

Previously, CEO Yaccarino hinted at bringing the new subscription model

This strategic shift in subscription tiers comes on the heels of a revelation earlier this month by X's CEO, Linda Yaccarino. In discussions with debt holders, Yaccarino had hinted at the introduction of a fresh three-tiered subscription model. Musk's new tier announcements align with this vision, enabling X to increase revenue from users reluctant to pay the full premium subscription fee.

4/4

Musk has to repay X's growing debt

Prior to Musk's takeover and the rebranding to X, Twitter generated roughly $5 billion in annual revenue, primarily from advertising. X now faces the challenge of restoring that revenue while dealing with an estimated annual interest payment of around $1.2 billion for its debt. The new subscription plans may help boost revenue and draw more advertisers to the platform.