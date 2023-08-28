Bluesky's new 'Likes' tab makes revisiting favorite posts easy

Written by Athik Saleh August 28, 2023 | 02:57 pm 2 min read

Bluesky has added a 'Likes' tab to help people see liked posts (Photo credit: Bluesky)

Bluesky, an X rival, has rolled out a series of updates for its mobile apps and website, enhancing user experience and engagement. The new features include a new "Likes" tab, notification support for apps, and an emoji picker for the web composer. Threads, the Bluesky and X rival from Meta, also introduced a tab for likes called "Your Likes" recently.

'Likes' tab would give users insight into what others like

Bluesky has added a "Likes" tab to users' profiles, allowing them to view their own liked posts. The tab enables users to revisit content they find interesting or entertaining, improving their overall experience on Bluesky. For content creators, this feature provides valuable insights into audience preferences, helping them tailor their posts to better resonate with followers. However, unlike X, Bluesky doesn't allow users to see liked posts of others. Other apps can add this functionality to the free API, though.

Bluesky added notification support to its mobile apps

The platform now offers notification support for apps, enabling users to receive real-time alerts on their mobile devices. App notifications ensure users stay connected and never miss important updates. The emoji picker for the web composer offers a convenient way to include emojis in content, making communication more expressive and enjoyable. The platform will also suggest people to mention when someone types "@." These features contribute to a seamless and engaging experience on Bluesky.

