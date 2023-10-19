Why Elon Musk may remove X from Europe

By Rishabh Raj 10:27 am Oct 19, 202310:27 am

The DSA mandates that online platforms must take action to prevent and remove illegal or harmful content

Elon Musk is reportedly considering pulling his micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) from Europe due to the recently implemented European Union's (EU) Digital Services Act (DSA), as reported by The Insider. The DSA, which took effect in August, mandates that large online platforms like X and Meta establish transparent content moderation systems and enforce rules to prevent the spread of false, misleading, and harmful information. Musk has yet to comment on these reports.

What does Digital Services Act mandate?

In July 2022, the European Parliament passed the Digital Services Act, a set of rules designed to enhance online safety and transparency for users in the European Union. The DSA mandates that online platforms must take action to prevent and remove illegal or harmful content, such as hate speech, terrorism, child abuse, and content promoting illegal goods. The EU aims for the DSA to become a benchmark for safeguarding fundamental rights on the internet.

Possible consequences of non-compliance with DSA

The EU has officially asked X for detailed information about its efforts to combat and remove harmful or toxic content. If found to be in violation of the DSA, X could face a fine and penalty of up to 6% of the company's global revenue. EU Commissioner Thierry Breton mentioned last week that they are "investigating X's compliance" with the new law. Additionally, the DSA seeks to limit certain user-targeting practices and requires sharing of some internal data with regulators.

Musk's potential actions in response to DSA

An anonymous source cited by The Insider claims that Musk has discussed either removing his platform's availability in Europe or blocking European Union users from accessing it. This move is in response to the bloc's efforts to address fake news concerns, especially during the Israel-Hamas conflict. Mark Zuckerberg's Meta is also currently preventing people in Europe from using its new app Threads.

X under scrutiny for misinformation during Israel-Hamas conflict

X has faced criticism for allowing the spread of misinformation during the Israel-Hamas war. Musk's potential decision to remove the platform from Europe could be seen as a drastic response to the strict regulations imposed by the EU's Digital Services Act. As this situation develops, it remains to be seen how X will adjust its policies and practices to comply with the new law, if at all.

