What's the story Hollywood actor Selma Blair has apologized for an anti-Islam comment she made last week in response to a video about the Israel-Hamas war. In an Instagram post, Blair said, "This is a time of great pain and anguish for many around the world, but it is also a time to learn and better understand how words matter." She admitted to mistakenly "equating Muslims with radical Islamists and fundamentalists," which hurt numerous people.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Following the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel—which led to over 1,400 casualties—there has been a reported global surge in antisemitism (discrimination against Jews). Israeli Immigration Minister Ofir Sofer anticipated an increase in Jews relocating to Israel, too. A user named Abraham Hamra shared a video criticizing US Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush for opposing a bill that prevents anyone linked to the Hamas attack from immigrating to the US. Blair—who is Jewish—had reacted to this very video.

Previous statement

'Islam has destroyed Muslim countries': Blair's now-deleted comment

The now-deleted comment made by Blair read, "Thank you so much. Deport all these terrorist-supporting goons. Islam has destroyed Muslim countries and then they come here and destroy minds." "They know they are liars. Twisted justifications. May they meet their fate." Filmmaker James Lebrecht and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) were among those who criticized her comments.

Apology

'We cannot allow ignorance and rage to become our downfall...'

Now, in her apology, Blair dramatically walked away from her previous statement, highlighting that her Muslim friends helped educate her on the issue. She said: "I respect and love all peace-loving communities...I am committed to paying forward their love and understanding." "We cannot allow ignorance and rage to become our downfall." The Cruel Intentions star also recognized her role in upsetting the Muslim community, and concluded her statement by pledging to "break the cycle of hate and misinformation."

Twitter Post

Take a look at Blair's statement

Reactions

'No, I do not accept Blair's PR apology': Reactions

Netizens expressed dissatisfaction with Blair's apology, criticizing her for issuing it four days after making the "heinous" remarks. A user on X/Twitter remarked, "No, I do not buy or accept Blair's PR apology, but I'm glad she was pressured and/or forced into making it." One user asserted: "Blair is a racist and has been posting Islamophobic content for years. This 'apology' is completely insincere and also incredibly disgusting in its cynicism."

Twitter Post

Here's how social media users responded