Unacceptable: India strongly condemns Israel-Hamas war at UNGA

World

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 10:23 am Jan 10, 202410:23 am

India has condemned loss of lives in Israel-Hamas war at UNGA

India strongly condemned the loss of lives in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting on Wednesday. While calling it an "alarming humanitarian crisis," India's permanent representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, said the only way to a peaceful resolution is through "dialogue and diplomacy." She also reaffirmed India's commitment to combating terrorism, citing the October 7 terror attack by Hamas in Israel as the immediate cause of the conflict.

Why does this story matter?

The conflict in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip started on October 7, after the terror group killed almost 1,200 Israelis and took around 240 hostages during its cross-border attacks on Israel. The Jewish nation responded with a multi-pronged military operation in the strip, killing over 23,200 Palestinians so far. The ongoing war has also triggered a significant humanitarian crisis in Gaza. While UNGA's recent resolution called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Israel vowed to crush Hamas rulers following the attack.

India's efforts to normalize situation in Gaza

At the UNGA meeting, Kamboj said, "The conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to a large-scale loss of civilian lives, especially women and children, and has resulted in an alarming humanitarian crisis." "This is clearly unacceptable and we have strongly condemned the deaths of civilians," she said while mentioning India's efforts to help stabilize the situation in Gaza. Kamboj urged the smooth delivery of humanitarian aid and expressed hope that Security Council Resolution 2720 would help improve assistance.

India provides humanitarian aid to Gaza

So far, India has already provided 70 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza, including 16.5 tons of medicine and medical supplies, per Kamboj. She also revealed that India has donated $5 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees in the Near East, with $2.5 million given in December 2023. This funding was aimed at supporting essential programs and services for Palestinian refugees, such as education, health care, relief, and social services, Kamboj added.

India voted last month for UN resolution demanding ceasefire

To recall, last month India supported a UNGA resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Middle East and the unconditional release of all hostages. The resolution, presented by Egypt, was approved with 153 votes in favor, 23 abstentions, and 10 against. It was seen as a diplomatic shift as India had not called for a ceasefire till then. In October, India had abstained at the UNGA on a resolution that had called for an immediate humanitarian truce.

Put 'everything' aside to defeat Hamas: Netanyahu

The Israel-Hamas war claimed 23,210 Palestinian lives so far, with scores injured and displaced, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had called to put "everything" aside to focus on winning the war against the Palestinian terrorist group. The Israeli forces were not giving Hamas immunity anywhere be it south or north, he said in a video statement recently.