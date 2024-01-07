'Dismantled' Hamas military framework in north Gaza, claims Israel

10:37 am Jan 07, 2024

Israel army says Hamas command structure dismantled in north Gaza

The Israeli military on Saturday announced that it had "completed the dismantling" of Hamas's military framework in the northern Gaza Strip. Speaking to reporters, army spokesperson Daniel Hagari also confirmed that they are now focusing on dismantling the Palestinian terrorist group in central and southern Gaza. "We (Israel) will do this differently, thoroughly, based on the lessons we have learned from the fighting so far," he acknowledged.

Why does this story matter?

The conflict in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip started on October 7, after the terror group killed almost 1,200 Israelis and took around 240 hostages during its cross-border attacks on Israel. The Jewish nation responded with a multi-pronged military operation in the strip, killing nearly 23,000 Palestinians so far. The ongoing Hamas-Israel war has also triggered a significant humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Israel had vowed to crush Gaza's Hamas rulers following the attack.

Israel eliminated several top Hamas commanders in Gaza

Furthermore, Hagari claimed that Israel eliminated Hamas's battalion commander, the deputy brigade commanders, and 11 company commanders in the Jabaliya area. "The senior terrorist we eliminated in the area is Ahmad Randor. Eliminating the commanders made it difficult for the terrorists to fight organized and led to many of them surrendering," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) quoted Hagari as saying.

Hagari provides details on Israel's operations in Jabaliya

Before entering Jabaliya, a densely populated area, the Israeli military evacuated the locals to prevent harm and protect civilians, according to the army spokesperson. Israeli troops also carried out special operations to dismantle the terror infrastructure in two hospitals in the area, Kamal Adwan and the Indonesian Hospital, where weapons and military equipment were found.

Netanyahu calls to put 'everything' aside to defeat Hamas

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called to put "everything" aside to focus on winning the war against the Palestinian terrorist group. "We are not giving Hamas immunity anywhere, and we are fighting to restore security to both the south and north," Netanyahu said in a video statement. "Until then and to do so, we must put everything to the side and continue jointly until we obtain complete victory," he added.